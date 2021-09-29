Funding for upkeep of spectacular Arroo Trail in North Leitrim

The stunning Arroo Trail starts in Glenade, Co Leitrim
Leitrim Development Company is to receive funding for the 4.23km Arroo Trail which involves up to 18 farmers and landowners helping to maintain the walking trail.
The Arroo Trail offers stunning views of Arroo Mountain, Keelogyboy, Truskmore and out to Mullaghmore.
The trail starts at the Aghanlish Community Centre in the beautiful Glenade Valley.
The moderate, linear walk follows an existing main road before continuing onto open hillside. Part of the walk is on paved paths and part on green roads that are surrounded by heather and hills.
The Arroo Trail is on is The Manorhamilton – Glenade Valley Scenic Looped Drive.
Minister Frank Feighan has welcomed the announcement both nationally as Minister responsible for Healthy Ireland and locally as a TD for the area.
“I want to acknowledge the great work undertaken by our local development companies nationally and locally. We are indebted to our farmers and other landowners throughout the country that facilitate access to these wonderful trails and who now, through this scheme, are being funded to maintain the walks to the high standard we have all come to expect”, concluded Minister Feighan.
