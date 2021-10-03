World Mental Health Week events in Leitrim

Leitrim Development Company, Mental Health Ireland, HSE and a number of community organisations will be hosting events in Leitrim over the course of World Mental Health Week 2021 from October 4-10.



The theme for this year is ‘Mental Health in an Unequal World.’ All individuals, workplaces and community groups in Leitrim are asked to take a moment to reflect on how far they have come in the face of all the unprecedented challenges over the last year.

A series of talks, events, workshops and activities will be held from the first week in October and will continue throughout the autumn to promote positive mental health in Leitrim.



Talks

‘The Psychology of Renewal’ with Shane Martin online will explore the psychological consequences of this pandemic and offer pathways to learning from the experience and turning a new page.

He feels that we need to seek a deeper sense of meaning in what we do.

We need to take control again and refresh our approach to life and work. This event will take place on Thursday October 7 at 7pm online. To register, please contact bernie@ldco.ie or 083-0752339.



Events and Activities



LivingWorks Start is an online, interactive training programme which will give you the skills and knowledge to keep others safe from suicide.

This programme is suitable for anyone over the age of 18 who wants to help prevent suicide and is prepared to become more suicide alert. To register contact: Conor.gray@hse.ie



‘The Man I Am’ Exploring Men’s Health in Today’s World’ is an online event on October 12 at 7pm hosted by Mental Health Ireland. To register contact; info@mentalhealthireland.ie or call 01-2841166.

Mohill Family Support Centre: A coffee morning will take place in the Community Garden in Mohill in aid of North West STOP and a community walk will be organised during World Mental Health Week. Contact: laura@mohillfsc.info

Making the most of your Outdoor Space will take place on October 7 in the Mohill Community Garden with refreshments after.

To book a place contact Laura 086-6035977.

North West STOP Odd socks Day: Schools, businesses and organisations are invited to participate by wearing an odd pair of socks for one day on October 7 and donate to North West STOP.

For more details call: 071-9856070

Candlelight Memorial/Spiritual Walk on October 15 at 7pm starting from Castle Car Park Manorhamilton.

NW STOP AGM on October 14at 7.30pm in the Glens Centre Manorhamilton. Email : stopsuicide.ie@gmail.com

North Leitrim Womens Centre: A number of events are planned for October including an arts and creativity programme and a meditation morning. Contact: info@northleitrimwomenscentre.ie or call: 071 -9856220.

Leitrim Calling: Supporting people within our communities who may have found the experience of the COVID pandemic difficult and who are trying to build confidence to return to the outside world. Contact: leitrimcalling@gmail.com

Green ribbons are available from the HSE during World Mental Health week.

If you would like green ribbons for your group or activities, contact Conor 083-8594944.

For more information on these events, please contact bernie@ldco.ie.

This project is supported by Leitrim Development Company through (SICAP) 2018-2022 in conjunction with Mental Health Ireland and the HSE.