Funding for emergency works at Aughnasheelin National School

Funding has been announced by the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD to facilitate emergency works for Aughnasheelin NS.
The successful application will provide for repair of the roof at the school. (category 2 scheme). The exact amount of the grant is not released due to procurement rules.
Sligo Leitrim TD and local Minister of State, Frank Feighan TD said it is good news for the community and hopefully some of the work can be done as soon as possible and that there won’t be any major disruption to pupils in the classrooms.
