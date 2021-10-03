Leitrim man pleads guilty to possession of cocaine

A Dromod man had a possession of drugs case struck out after he paid €250 to Hope House, at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
24-year-old Jason Bushell, Dromod Beg, Dromod, County Leitrim pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine at Main Street Carrick-on-Shannon on December 2 2019.
The drugs had an estimated value of €70, the court heard.
He had no previous convictions.
Defence solicitor Ms McNally said the incident happened just before the Christmas season and it was a once off.
The father of a young son was worried about the matter.
The solicitor asked the court to be as lenient as possible.
The defendant was working in a warehouse in Rooskey. And he had made an early plea.
Judge Deirdre Gearty said it was a “sizable amount”. The judge struck out the case when €250 was paid to Hope House.
