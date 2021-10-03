Search

03/10/2021

Leitrim man pleads guilty to possession of cocaine

Leitrim man pleads guilty to possession of cocaine

Reporter:

Court reporter

A Dromod man had a possession of drugs case struck out after he paid €250 to Hope House, at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
24-year-old Jason Bushell, Dromod Beg, Dromod, County Leitrim pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine at Main Street Carrick-on-Shannon on December 2 2019.
The drugs had an estimated value of €70, the court heard.
He had no previous convictions.


Defence solicitor Ms McNally said the incident happened just before the Christmas season and it was a once off.
The father of a young son was worried about the matter.
The solicitor asked the court to be as lenient as possible.
The defendant was working in a warehouse in Rooskey. And he had made an early plea.
Judge Deirdre Gearty said it was a “sizable amount”. The judge struck out the case when €250 was paid to Hope House.

Does Leitrim have talent? Could you be the next Leitrim Superstar?

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents expands into Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim property prices rise €1,000 in this quarter

c

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media