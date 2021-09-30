Gordon Hughes Estate Agents expands into Carrick-on-Shannon

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents has recently expanded into Carrick-on-Shannon having acquired Countryside Properties on Main Street.



Proprietor Declan O'Carroll is taking a step back from the business and said he is delighted to “hand over the reins” to an “energetic, progressive and experienced” auctioneer.

The newly acquired Carrick office will work with the existing GH offices in Ballinamore and Ratoath, Co Meath in providing a well connected and expertise auctioneer, valuer and estate agent service.

Gordon Hughes established his business in 2001 and has quickly developed a successful practice with a high level of customer service.



Gordon said he wants to expand the business further into Carrick-on-Shannon and the hinterland of north Roscommon.

The Gordon Hughes brand acquired the successful practice of John Fitzgerald Auctioneers in Ratoath, Co Meath in 2017, this move allowed the practice to gain a new experience with larger housing developments and property estates. Gordon believes this gives his business a new edge and better wholesome service for customers.

Gordon hopes to expand the scope of his business which already covers Cavan, Leitrim, Longford, Roscommon, Sligo, Dublin, Meath & Westmeath.



There are nine staff now employed in the company including the new Carrick manager Deborah Doran.

Declan O'Carroll will remain on hand as a consultant and this will allow a smooth transition for all clients.

The newly branded office on Carrick's Main Street is hard to miss for any traffic coming in or out of the Leitrim Road. Gordon hopes this will give his business prime marketing opportunities.

All staff are trained on the one system which is interconnected to all offices and mobile phones. While the service remains local, the opportunities and market potential for clients is “coast to coast.”

The company provides a wide range of services including, sales/lettings of residential/ commercial property, property management of commercial/ residential and retail developments as well as Valuation work for probate purposes and various mortgage financial institutions.

Gordon says he is excited about the next chapter and is looking forward to time spent getting to know the Carrick-on-Shannon area in depth.

He said he already knows there is much interest in buying, selling and developing in Carrick-on-Shannon and he hopes the next few years will see more developments and opportunities for those who wish to re-locate here.

If you are considering selling or letting your property, get in touch on 071 9645555 or visit www.ghproperty.com for listings, services and more details.