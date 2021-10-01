Drumshanbo native to undertake parachute jump for charity

PJ Costello, originally from Drumshanbo but now living in Greencastle. Co Donegal, is undertaking a parachute jump tomorrow, Saturday, October 2nd, to celebrate his 60th birthday the following Thursday, October 6th.
PJ will be doing the parachute jump for charity and one of the charities which will benefit is St John's Patients Comfort Fund in Sligo.
He has already raised €1,400 via GoFundMe accessible via his Facebook page and would be grateful for any support he might receive.
Best of luck PJ!
PJ Costello will undertake the jump tomorrow, Saturday, October 2nd.
