01/10/2021

Drumshanbo native to undertake parachute jump for charity

Volunteers to take part in parachute jump to raise funds for Kildare Animal Foundation

PJ Costello, originally from Drumshanbo but now living in Greencastle. Co Donegal, is undertaking a parachute jump tomorrow, Saturday, October 2nd, to celebrate his 60th birthday the following Thursday, October 6th.

PJ will be doing the parachute jump  for charity and one of the charities which will benefit is St John's Patients Comfort Fund in  Sligo. 

He has already raised €1,400 via GoFundMe  accessible via his Facebook page and would be grateful for any support he might receive.

Best of luck PJ!

PJ Costello will undertake the jump tomorrow, Saturday, October 2nd.

