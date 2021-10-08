Exploring the stories of lockdown by local women

Dancing in the Moment – stories of lockdown workshop is starting this Saturday, October 9.

The North Leitrim Women’s Centre are thrilled to announce a new collaborative project part-funded by Creative Ireland.

The project sees local coach/writer Jo Sachs-Eldridge and Northern Ireland based photographer Joan Alexander working with a group of women to explore their experiences of lockdown.

Through the gathering of stories and using photography as a medium that builds on and reveals what we can’t always see, the women involved will have the opportunity to share and celebrate their creativity and its contribution to all of our resilience.

As Jo Sachs-Eldridge explains “Women carry so much and for many women lockdown increased that burden.

“During lockdown it was often women’s incredible creativity that made them able to, not just keep going, but carry their families and communities with them.

“Yet so often that creativity goes unrecognised as we have a tendency to think of creativity as being exclusive to the creation of ‘art’, yet to be ‘creative’ is to use our imagination, have original ideas, repurpose, invent and reinvent meals, games, spaces to work and play, ways of doing things that make it all possible – to dance in the moment.”

As a coach, Jo helps people to better recognise their strengths and use those strengths to build their personal and community resilience.

The Dancing in the Moment project seeks to unearth women’s, often hidden, strength of creativity and its role during lockdown so that it can be acknowledged, shared and celebrated.

The project also seeks to expand our definition ofwhat it means to be creative so that more of us appreciate and consciously use our creativity in our everyday lives.

The programme is free and will take place both in person and on-line but spaces are limited.

To get involved please contact the North Leitrim Women’s Centre on info@northletrimwomens

centre.ie