Woman broke Covid regulations by being in court

A County Donegal woman has been fined €250 for breaking Covid regulations, at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

46-year-old Patricia McCafferty, Main Street, Bundoran was charged that on January 22 at The Courthouse Carrick-on- Shannon, left her place of residence in contravention of Covid regulations.

The defendant did not appear in court but had written a letter to the court.

Sergeant Michael Gallagher said that at 11.10 am on that date, the defendant was in Carrick court. She had no part in any case, was not on any court list and had no other reason to be in court. It was in the time of the Level Five lockdown.

The defendant, who described herself as a “citizen journalist” was asking the outcome of other cases and she had exceeded the 5km from her place of residence in being in Carrick-on-Shannon. When asked to leave the court, she refused to give her name and address, the court heard.

The sergeant added that the defendant started to film the sergeant on her mobile phone as she left the court.

The defendant did not give any reason for being in court and was not an accredited journalist.

The defendant said she would not be available for last Tuesday’s sitting.

Judge Deirdre Gearty fined the defendant €250 and set leave for circuit court appeal at €100 own bond and an independent bond of €100.