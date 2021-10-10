Mohill man jailed for six months for sale or supply of cocaine

A Mohill man has been jailed for six months for having €1,600 cocaine for sale or supply, at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

25-year-old Zak Gaffey, Lower Main Street, Mohill pleaded guilty to having the drug for sale or supply at Kilronan Castle Hotel, Keadue on February 8 last year.

Sergeant Michael Gallagher told the court that gardai had a warrant to search the hotel at 3.50pm.

They found 28 grams of cocaine with a street value of €1,600. The gardai also found €2,670 in cash.

The defendant said this latter sum was a gift from his father.

The court heard the defendant had a number of road traffic convictions and one previous conviction for possession of drugs.

Defence solicitor Niamh McGovern said her client was 25 and was in jail since last March. His mother was with him in court.

The defendant had ADHD from an early age and had addiction issues and there were reports from a psychologist.

The defendant had written to the gardai asking that all outstanding matters be dealt with, Ms McGovern said.

He was due for release in November.

The defendant was “very worried” about additional time in jail.

He had a safe pass from prison and with Covid had not seen his children.

The defendant had been with an addiction counsellor and was drug and alcohol free.

The solicitor asked the court not to increase his sentence.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said this was a sale or supply of cocaine charge matter and she took a very serious view of it.

It was not for his own use as the volume was excessive, she noted.

The defendant had pleaded guilty.

The judge said that drugs were a scourge on society and on young people and were not permissible.

The defendant had previously been dealt with in the circuit court, the court heard.

The judge jailed the defendant for six months, backdated to March.

She made a destruction order for the drugs and the cash found was to be dealt with under The Police Property Act.