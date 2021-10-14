Mixed news from today's Covid figures

The Department of Health has been notified of 1,627 new coronavirus cases.
There are 415 people with the virus in hospital, an increase of seven since yesterday. The number of patients in intensive care is up one at 70.
Meanwhile, the overall number of Covid-19 outbreaks reduced in the week to last Saturday, new figures show.
There were 174 outbreaks, compared with 203 the previous week.
Nineteen workplace outbreaks led to 88 confirmed linked cases, while 13 nursing home outbreaks led to 123 confirmed linked cases.
There were ten outbreaks in acute hospitals, resulting in 37 confirmed linked cases.
Three school outbreaks were reported, with 15 confirmed linked cases. Two of the outbreaks were in primary schools and one in a special education school.
The report is from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).
