Search

14/10/2021

Mixed news from today's Covid figures

Almost 70% of our population is now fully vaccinated, says CMO

Reporter:

news reporter

The Department of Health has been notified of 1,627 new coronavirus cases.

There are 415 people with the virus in hospital, an increase of seven since yesterday. The number of patients in intensive care is up one at 70.

Meanwhile, the overall number of Covid-19 outbreaks reduced in the week to last Saturday, new figures show.

There were 174 outbreaks, compared with 203 the previous week.

Nineteen workplace outbreaks led to 88 confirmed linked cases, while 13 nursing home outbreaks led to 123 confirmed linked cases.

There were ten outbreaks in acute hospitals, resulting in 37 confirmed linked cases.

Three school outbreaks were reported, with 15 confirmed linked cases. Two of the outbreaks were in primary schools and one in a special education school.

The report is from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media