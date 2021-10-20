Council receive 2,300 submissions on Carrick bypass

Leitrim County Council say they are taking a few months to analyse and discuss the 2,300 submissions they received from the public consultation on the Carrick-on-Shannon to Dromod N4 project.
The project which is a hot topic among locals has also had over 200 virtual meetings as a result of the high level of interest in the future plans.
Terry McGovern, Senior Executive Engineer, Leitrim County Council, told the recent Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District meeting said there was a “high level of interest” in the public consultation phase.
He said the council want to take their time to go over every submission and discuss each item and so it will be the first quarter of 2022 when the project proceeds with phase 3 - the design and environmental evaluation.
The N4 Carrick-on- Shannon to Dromod Project has been prioritised for delivery under the National Development Plan 2018-2027 and is currently being progressed through pre-appraisal and early planning stages.
