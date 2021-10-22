Great news for outdoor recreational facilities across Co Leitrim

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today (Friday, October 22nd) announced €3.5 million in funding to support 189 outdoor projects across the country.

A total of 6 projects submitted by Leitrim County Council under the 2021 Scheme received funding with a cumulative value of €117,960.

The funding announced today under Measure 1 of the programme will further enhance our unique natural amenities and support Rural Ireland as a destination for adventure tourism. The scheme is designed to support the enhancement of dozens of recreational amenities such as our mountain trails, forest walks, beaches, rivers, lakes, blueways and greenways.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“We are now seeing an unprecedented level of investment in our outdoor amenities, underpinned by the most ambitious Government policy for Rural Ireland, ‘Our Rural Future’.

“The funding that I am announcing today will further develop and improve outdoor projects in rural communities across the country.

“We will carry out upgrades to our mountain trails and forest walks so that we can further unlock the beauty of our rural countryside.”

Caothairleach of Leitrim County Council, Councillor Paddy O’Rourke welcomed the projects approved for County Leitrim, commenting “the people of Leitrim have embraced the outdoors and in particular over the last 18 months during the pandemic, I am pleased to see this announcement today and I have no doubt that this funding will further enhance the recreation facilities available to locals and visitors to the County. The importance of quality outdoor recreation facilities cannot be underestimated in safeguarding both our health and wellbeing especially in the current times we live in”.

The successful projects submitted by Leitrim County Council approved today under Measure 1 for Leitrim are:

Provision of Pause Points -

Providing a number of recreation “Pause Points” along the Blueway route beside natural waters.

Lough Allen Canal, Drumshanbo to Leitrim Village

€18,000.00

Derrycarne Wood Improvement Works -

To improve the outdoor recreational value and inclusivity of Derrycarne Wood for the entire community, through improved parking, seating, signage and enhanced trail surface.

Derrycarne Woods, Dromod

€20,000.00

Leitrim's Outdoor Activities -

Develop a series of videos to promote specific activities in County Leitrim.

€19,980.00

Scardan Waterfall & Environs -

Improve access and enhance Scardan Waterfall amenity including road and directional signage, upgrading walkway and lower waterfall area, planting and outdoor furniture.

Scardan Waterfall, Tarmon

€20,000.00

Lough McHugh Access Road -

Reinstating existing road allowing access to the carpark.

Eslin Bridge

€20,000.00

Cycle Leitrim Phase 2 -

Cycle Leitrim Phase 2 (200km) of Leitrim Cycle Routes. Development will see further installation of Alpine Style on- road cycling infrastructure, including directional signage climb/decent gradients and warning signs

Throughout Leitrim

€19,980.00