Leitrim man banned for no insurance

A Drumsna man, who had no insurance or licence on his vehicle was convicted and fined at Carrick- on-Shannon District Court.
Sgt Ronan Mooney told the court that he was conducting a checkpoint at Aghamore, Carrick-on- Shannon when he stopped a Honda Civic car driven by Pavol Matus (40) of Harbour View, Drumsna on November 4 last year.
The defendant, who was not in court, had no insurance on his vehicle and failed to produce his documents.
Judge Deirdre Gearty fined the defendant €350 and banned him from driving for two years. The charge of having no licence was taken into consideration.
The judge fixed a circuit court appeal on a €100 bond and €100 cash.
