Is your child getting enough sleep? Webinar open to Leitrim parents

The importance of sleep for our national school children webinar starts at 7pm this Wednesday November 3.

Lucy Wolfe is best known for the books she has written on sleep for young children, but she has prepared some very useful material specifically for this webinar and the parents of older children.

Planet Youth is a statutory project, and all Planet Youth events are free of any charge.

The December 2020 Planet Youth survey of teenagers in the West of Ireland highlighted the impact that lack of sleep is having upon our older children, and we wanted to respond to that in a small way with the parents of children that are currently in national school.

The main purpose of the Planet Youth project is to adapt the Icelandic primary prevention model for use here in Ireland. The model allows us to identify small incremental changes that can be introduced to prevent the same problems arising with our next generation of young people.