Search

01/11/2021

Is your child getting enough sleep? Webinar open to Leitrim parents

Is your child getting enough sleep? Webinar open to Leitrim parents

The importance of Sleep

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The importance of sleep for our national school children webinar starts at 7pm this Wednesday November 3.

Lucy Wolfe is best known for the books she has written on sleep for young children, but she has prepared some very useful material specifically for this webinar and the parents of older children. 

Planet Youth is a statutory project, and all Planet Youth events are free of any charge.

 You can register here:  https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/PlanetYouthSleep

The December 2020 Planet Youth survey of teenagers in the West of Ireland highlighted the impact that lack of sleep is having upon our older children, and we wanted to respond to that in a small way with the parents of children that are currently in national school. 

The main purpose of the Planet Youth project is to adapt the Icelandic primary prevention model for use here in Ireland.  The model allows us to identify small incremental changes that can be introduced to prevent the same problems arising with our next generation of young people.

REVEALED: The five acts through to the final of Leitrim's Next Superstar

In association with Aalba Footcare Clinic, Leitrim Warmer Homes, The Landmark Hotel, Cavan Institute and McNiffe's Boxty

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media