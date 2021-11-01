REVEALED: The five acts through to the final of Leitrim's Next Superstar

The Five acts through to the Leitrim's Next Superstar Final
Thousands of votes have been cast in the Leitrim's Next Superstar heats and you have chosen your five finalists.
All heats were closely run and these were your five finalists:
Heat 1: Aimee Gillard
Heat 2: Natasha Harkin
Heat 3: KCD Rock Band
Heat 4: Mikala Mitchell
Heat 5: Sophie Gillard
THE FINAL
Voting is now open with these five acts in the finale of Leitrim's Next Superstar. You can see a link to the final vote below. Get voting for your favourite.
This public vote for the finale will be combined with adjudication by our judges: Leo Logan, Ailie Blunnie and Pat McGrath.
The overall winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes €1500 worth of vouchers sponsored by Aalba Footcare Clinic, Leitrim Warmer Homes, The Landmark Hotel, Cavan Institute and McNiffe's, as well as your first gig in the Landmark Live venue and much more.
Voting in the final will close on Monday, November 8.
GET VOTING
