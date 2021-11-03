Search

03/11/2021

Investment in wastewater treatment infrastructure has improved water quality in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Investment in wastewater treatment infrastructure in Mohill, Manorhamilton and Drumshanbo has led to improvements in water quality.

The latest EPA Urban Wastewater Treatment Report, published today, Wednesday, November 3 shows the progress being made, while also highlighting the need for continued investment in our essential wastewater services.

Irish Water note works on upgrading the wastewater treatment network in Ballinamore commenced in October 2021 and are due to be completed within nine months. Once operational, the upgraded plant will improve water quality, safeguard the environment and provide for future growth and development in the area.

Previously, Irish Water upgraded plants in Mohill, Manorhamilton and Drumshanbo, increasing the capacity of all plants to support social and economic development.

Anthony Skeffington, Irish Water’s Regional Operations Manager, commented: “Having a modern, sustainable and functional wastewater network is critical in order to protect our environment and to support housing and economic growth in the years ahead. Irish Water is working closely with the EPA and our other partners, including local authorities, to ensure this can be delivered in the most efficient and sustainable way through the use of cutting edge technologies, science and engineering expertise, and meaningful engagement with local communities around Ireland.

“There is no doubt that challenges remain. Much of the infrastructure for safely collecting and treating wastewater around the country has suffered from decades of under-investment. But Irish Water has a plan in place to address these deficiencies and we are making real progress. Continued investment will be required in the coming years to build a modern, fit-for-purpose wastewater network but we are confident that we are on track to achieving that aim.”

