Campaign to save Mulligan's Pub - The Cobblestone in Dublin

Over 33,000 have signed a petition, while hundreds took to the streets of Dublin last month to protest over the demolition of part of The Cobblestone Pub in Smithfield, Dublin.

The famously traditional pub is owned by the Mulligan family from Bornacoola.



The demolition of part of The Cobblestone pub along with The Temple Bar and The Merchants Arch is planned to make room for another Dublin hotel. This will involve demolition of the backroom venue, the smoking area, and the rooms upstairs where music and Irish language classes were held, leaving only the main bar which will be encompassed into an expected nine storey hotel.

To many The Cobblestone is much more than a pub, it has been a bastion of Irish culture including music, song, dance, storytelling and Irish language.

The pub is also a hub for the musical community, it has been a venue where young musicians got the chance to develop along with dancers, singers and story tellers.

On October 9, hundreds of people walked from Smithfield in Dublin to the steps of Dublin City Council’s office to protest the proposed demolition of The Cobblestone.



Musicians played on the steps of Dublin City Council Offices, there were banners and speakers.

Fiddle-player and piper Tom Mulligan (1915-1984), from Bornacoola arrived into the Dublin music scene in 1935 and was a founding member of St Mary’s Music Club in Church Street, Dublin.

Tom Mulligan’s legacy spread through his family and children to grandchildren and beyond who have carried on his great musical heritage.

He was one of the unsung heroes of Irish musical life over many decades in the Dublin music scene. A man who carried his musical legacy with passion, pride and humility and who embraced, cherished and influenced Irish music and culture in a most loving way.

There are over 33,000 signatures on the online petition and the Mulligan family hope that will reach 35,000.

You can put your name to the petition at https://my.uplift.ie/petitions/save-the-cobblestone?source

The closing date for objections to Dublin City Council is November 4.

Leitrim musicians are backing the campaign.