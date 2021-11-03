Suspected landslide reported in Leitrim

Suspected landslide in Ballinaglera
A suspected landslide affecting farming land in Ballinaglera has been reported by locals.
The landslide is believed to have occurred at Youghan, Ballinaglera and is understood to have happened due to recent heavy rain. No roads or infrastructure seem to be have been damaged.
The Leitrim Observer is awaiting images of the landslide.
Over 100 acres were affected by a landslide from Shass Mountain in Drumkeerin in June 2020.
Ballinaglera was the victim of flooding just three months ago in August.
