Leitrim's Andy's book 'Light on the Horizon' is back in shops

Author Andy Redican
After a long absence from the book shops 'Light on the Horizon', Andy Redican's exciting book of stories is back in the shops.
The delay in restocking was due to Covid-19 restrictions and the author's long stay in hospital. However, now that the restrictions are relaxed and Andy is out of hospital and making a good recovery, readers will be delighted that 'Light on the Horizon' is back in the shops .
With nineteen great stories, set mostly in Leitrim , 1940s - 1990s, this is a book to savour and enjoy. For the older people it will bring back happy memories. For the youth it will open windows of wonder .
Books may be purchased in Mulvey's, Carrick-on -Shannon, Baxter's Centra, Mohill, Fenagh Visitor Centre, Super Valu, Ballinamore, Scollan's Gala, Drumshanbo, O'Rourke's Spar, Dowra, Costcutter's , Manorhamilton.
Pat and Denise Rigney were in flying form at Dublin Airport on Monday morning Picture: Patrick Browne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.