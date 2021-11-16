Five projects from Leitrim for BT Young Scientists

Five Leitrim projects have been shortlisted for the BT Young Scientists & Technology Exhibition 2022.
Students from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School, Mohill Community College and St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton will represent their schools at the virtual exahibition which runs from January 12-14 2022.
Carrick-on-Shannon Community School have two projects for the exhibition, the first hopes to unearth the hidden potential of Irish dung beetles, the other project asks “How far are we from equality for LGBTQI+ people?”
In Mohill Community College, students are looking at the effects of functional neurological disorder on everyday life of a student compared to a neurotypical student.
The other Mohill project asks: Can wind turbine blades be made more eco friendly and cost efficient?
Students in St Clare’s Comprehensive, Manorhamilton are researching a community resource app for the virtual exhibition next year.
There are a number of awards to be won at the event which once again will be run virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Best of luck to all the students involved.
