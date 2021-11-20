Search

20/11/2021

Important: An Post release details for Santa Letters

If you have not yet written the all important letter to Santa Claus, An Post have some important information for your attention.

An Post is asking children to be sure to write early. In your letter clearly write your (child's) name and address. Post your letter to: Santa Claus, North Pole (using an 'N' rate stamp). Santa's helpers in An Post will make sure you receive a personal reply from the great man himself, just before Christmas.
 

An Post chief elves, Ruth & Feargal say "We are very busy here in the workshop. We have received so many of your letters and all the elves are working hard, helping Santa and packing toys and gifts”. 

An Post has been helping Santa reply to children's letters free of charge for more than 30 years. The children of Ireland send over 140,000 letters to Santa with An Post each Christmas.

you can download santa letter templates and other fun activities here.

