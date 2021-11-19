Leitrim still has the highest rate of Covid in Ireland

Leitrim continues to have the highest rate of Covid -19 in Ireland over the past two weeks.

533 positive cases have been recorded as positive in the county, this is a rate of 1663.3 per 100,000 which is the highest in Ireland up to midnight, November 17.

241 cases have been recorded in Leitrim over the past seven days with an average of 33 cases being declared positive daily.

Monaghan has the lowest incident rate followed by Roscommon and Wicklow.

The most recent data shows the Manorhamilton area has 198 cases over the past 14 days, Ballinamore 193 and Carrick-on-Shannon 123.

Ballinamore has the fourth highest incident rate per 100,000 over the past two weeks (1957), while Manorhamilton has the sixth highest rate (1829).

The median age of those proving to be positive is 34 years, with the vast majority of those showing no symtoms at the time of the test.