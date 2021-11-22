Men to be sentenced for abduction of Kevin Lunney today

Kevin Lunney case to be finalised today
Three men who were convicted earlier this month for falsely imprisoning Kevin Lunney are due to be sentenced today.
Kevin Lunney will be given an opportunity to address the Special Criminal Court today if he wants to outline how his abduction in 2019 has affected him.
A man, who can’t be named by court order, and two others; Alan O’Brien (40) and Darren Redmond (27), both from East Wall in Dublin, were convicted earlier this month of falsely imprisoning the director of what was known back in 2019 as Quinn Industrial Holdings. They were also convicted of causing him serious harm.
Their sentence hearing is due to take place later this morning, when Mr Lunney will be given an opportunity to deliver a victim impact statement, if he so wishes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.