Be part of the future - have your say on the ten year plan for Drumshanbo and Leitrim Village

Leitrim County Council, Waterways Ireland and Drumshanbo Community Council have commissioned a new ten-Year Tourism and Economic Development Strategy for Drumshanbo and its environs including Leitrim Village.

The new strategy will consider how best to develop the tourism and economic potential of the area and provide an action plan for development for the benefit of its community and as a destination.

Eileen McGloin, EMcG Solutions Ltd and Ethna Murphy Consulting have been engaged to deliver the strategy and consultation with individual stakeholders is well underway.

The next phase of consultation will involve two public consultation workshops delivered online on the 30th of November and the 2nd of December and your views are important.

If you are a local resident, business owner, involved in community development, sporting groups or other local activity please feel free to attend one of these workshops at your convenience.

The ideas and feedback from the community are really important to any plans that emerge.



Workshop 1 - Tuesday November 30th 8-9pm – through Eventbrite at

https://bit.ly/3qLuASb



Workshop2 - Thursday December 2nd 8-9pm–through Eventbrite at

https://bit.ly/30whiOM