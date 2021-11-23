Search

23/11/2021

Leitrim hurler Zak Moradi in charity race

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Zak Moradi is taking part in the TUHF Virtual Cycle to fundraise for a new sensory room for Hallaght Hospital

Zak plays as a left corner-forward for the Leitrim senior team. He first played competitive hurling at juvenile and underage levels with the St. Mary's Kiltoghert club. After moving to Dublin, Moradi joined Thomas Davis club in Tallaght. Moradi made his debut on the inter-county scene when he joined the Leitrim senior team in 2010.

"I'm delighted to be a part of the TUHF Virtual Cycle, to help fundraise for a new sensory room for TUH. I wanted to get involved in the fundraiser because after living in the area and playing with Thomas Davis for the last 17 years, I've come to know so many people who have been cared for in the hospital. It's been a while since I've been on the bike so it'll be a great challenge to be a part of and hopefully we can raise funds for this very important cause."

To donate click HERE.

BIG NEWS: Leitrim girl to appear on the Late Late Toy Show this Friday night

