Vessels asked to use caution at 'Head of the Shannon'

Carrick-on-Shannon
Waterways Ireland wishes to advise all masters of vessels and water users that the Head of the Shannon rowing event will take place on Saturday, December 4.
The event will take place downstream of Carrick-on-Shannon bridge for a distance of 3.5km.
The rowing starts at navigation maker known locally as White Woman/White Lady and will proceed back to the Marina downstream of the bridge.
Rowing events will take place at 11am and 2pm on the day.
Masters of vessels on the Shannon Navigation are requested to proceed with additional caution in the vicinity of the rowing events.
