Leitrim County Council to drop off salt for hills as part of Winter road maintenace

Leitrim County Council have released their Winter plan for 2021-2022.
There are six main routes which form part of the salting plan and these roads should see preventative measures put in place ahead of below freezing conditions.
Sinn Féin Cllr Brendan Barry requested that salt bins be placed at steep hills and junctions on roads not included in the winter maintenance routes.
He noted roads such as the Drumshanbo to Ballinamore via Aughnasheelin, Clarke's Hill, Kilclare and the hill beside Charlton's Cross.
Leitrim County Council said the winter maintenance plan has been finalised and that salt bins and deposits will be placed at strategic hilly junctions.
Cllr Gerry Dolan supported this and asked that the shop in Aghacashel be supported for deliveries. Cllr Ita Reynolds-Flynn asked that Seans / Nailers hill be added to the salt drop offs also.
