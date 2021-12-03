Toy collection for children in Direct Provision
There are 61 children in Direct Provision in Leitrim, with most of them housed in the Rock Quarter, Ballinamore.
Coming up to Christmas one organisation is collecting and toys and donations for Direct Provision families.
You can also donate at www.directprovision.org
You can sponser as little as €10 up to €100.
