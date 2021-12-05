2022 Leitrim Guardian has hit the shelves!

The 2022 Leitrim Guardian, the 54th edition of this annual is now available in shops.

The Leitrim Guardian was founded in 1968 and is Ireland's only county journal still being published.

It is produced totally by voluntary effort and is sold both nationally and internationally.

There is plenty within this publication to help you while away the hours during your Christmas break.

Included in the 2022 edition are some lovely pieces by young writer’s such as Catherine Gannon (age 10 from Annaduff) who details a dream which came true while 15-year-old Aoife Bentout‘s has penned an uplifting piece entitled 'Beauty Incarnate'.

Former county councillor, Sinead Guckian's beautiful paintings also feature as well and it is very much a family affair as also included is a story on her mother, Colleen's triple book production during the lockdown.

You can also read an article on the place of embroidered silk postcards in the Great War (World War I) and some photos of how intricately they were hand embroidered by the local women of France and Belgium for the soldiers to send to their families back home.

Also worth reading is a joint article by Mary Martin Curran, Alice Reynolds and Lynn Hughes about the many examples of joyful and meaningful inclusion supported by Downs Syndrome Ireland as they celebrate 50 years in existence.

Please see the website www.leitrimguardian.ie for further information about the magazine and the list of outlets where you can find it throughout the county.

It would make an ideal Christmas gift for people here in Ireland and abroad so pick up your copy today.