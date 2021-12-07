Leitrim and Sligo upgraded to an Orange weather warning

Met Éireann Senior Forecaster Gerry Murphy says that the orange warning has been extended to Sligo and Leitrim for this evening and tonight, from 8pm until 8am tomorrow.
Over 3,000 homes in Cavan are without power this morning and there are a large number of houses without power in Donegal.
The storm, which carries a Red warning in counties Cork, Kerry and Clare, has caused damage in several areas of the country.
