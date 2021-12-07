Fundraiser for North West Hospice in Kiltubrid on Sunday

There will be a Community Fundraiser for the North West Hospice in Pairc Chill Tiobraid, Kiltubrid on Sunday next, 12th December from 2pm - 6pm.

There will be Carol Singing, Music, Christmas Market Stalls, Mince Pies, Mulled Wine and much more.

The event will culminate with the switching on of the Community Christmas Tree at 5pm by Santa.

Kiltubrid Pipe Band will also make a welcome return for their first outing in Kiltubrid in over 2 Years.

Decorations for the tree are available to purchase for €5 in local businesses and GAA Club members.

Add to the decoration a personal message, family name or remember a loved one. It will be hung on the tree over the Christmas period. The decorations, tree, services, etc. have been kindly donated by local businesses.

While this is a fully outdoor event, we ask everyone attending to wear masks and exercise social distancing.

Please follow our parking stewards guidance and follow our one-way system once inside the Christmas stalls area.

Please support this local event for a charity which is close to all our hearts.