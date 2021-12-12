Search

12 Dec 2021

Leitrim nurse has new role with CRY

Eighty young people die suddenly in Ireland every year

Reporter:

Reporter

Popular Manorhamilton nurse, Fionnuala McLoughlin is one of 24 new national helpline volunteers with CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) Ireland. This helpline was launched on Thursday, November 25.

CRY Ireland is a charity that was set up to support families who have lost someone to sudden cardiac death. It also provides screening and other services to help patients that could become sudden cardiac death victims.
One of RTE's favourite sports presenters Jacqui Hurley, whose brother, Sean was killed in a traffic accident in 2011, is a CRY Ireland ambassador.

Fionnuala McLoughlin has had a sad personal experience with sudden cardiac death, as ten years ago her brother, Gerry died on December 7, 2011. Ms. McLoughlin says “CRY has helped our family and is still helping and it's been good to get involved as a volunteer. Eighty young people die suddenly in Ireland every year and this charity is one of two that helps them in the aftermath.


“Now this helpline is another step forward in their work.” Fionnuala adds I am “hoping in the future that those people who may get help and comfort from a listening empathetic ear may move on to helping to support these people in person” through CRY Ireland.

The CRY Ireland helpline telephone number is 1800 714 080 and its email is info@cry.ie. All who wish to donate to CRY Ireland and help to fund its services are asked to visithttps://www.idonate.ie/ cry

