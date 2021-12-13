Search

13 Dec 2021

Long waiting times at Sligo hospital emergency department

Some elective procedures have been postponed

Changes at Sligo University Hospital in preparation for increase in patients attending with Covid-19

Sligo University Hospital

The Emergency Department (ED) at Sligo University Hospital is extremely busy today with a high number of people attending.  

A spokesperson for the hospital outlined "There is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and we regret that many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

"We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times.

"Given the volume of patients attending the Emergency Department, the hospital is asking the public to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the Caredoc service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

"Sligo University Hospital regrets that due to high attendances and subsequent bed capacity issues, some elective procedures have been postponed."

The hospital is reviewing planned elective surgery on an ongoing basis and is prioritising urgent time-sensitive procedures. All OPD services, ambulatory day cases such as gynaecology, endoscopy and other non-theatre day cases will proceed. In the event that an elective procedure needs to be postponed, the hospital contacts the patient directly to advise.

"As part of the hospital’s COVID-19 measures, we ask that patients wait in the ED alone to help maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. This is to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. We remind patients to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any COVID-19 screening processes."

 

