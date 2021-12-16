Derrysallagh wind farm fund offers local project grants

Green energy provider, Energia, has set up a €30,000 annual community benefit fund to support community groups operating within a 5km radius of its Derrysallagh wind farm on the border of Counties Sligo, Roscommon, and Leitrim.

Groups from Glen, Ballyfarnon, Geevagh and Arigna are being encouraged to apply for grants of up to €3,000 for projects which will benefit the local community.

In certain circumstances, grant size may be increased up to €6,000, depending on the need for the project and availability of funding.



The Derrysallagh fund will operate for the lifetime of the wind farm and will be administered by the Community Foundation Ireland (CFI), which is an independent grant-making organisation.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the annual fund has been fully allocated. The fund will prioritise energy saving and sustainability goals.

Peter Baillie, Managing Director of Energia Renewables explained: “This is Energia’s newest community benefit fund and we are looking forward to seeing the difference the fund will make for local people living beside our Derrysallagh wind farm.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Community Foundation for Ireland to ensure that our funding has a positive and lasting impact.



“The projects which Energia supports through our established wind farm benefit funds across the island of Ireland are providing much-needed services and support within rural communities, ranging from school infrastructure and community centre improvements through to counselling services and community events.”

Denise Charlton, Chief Executive with the Community Foundation for Ireland added, “The long-term commitment of Energia to work in partnership with local people and groups neighbouring Derrysallagh represents an important opportunity to put in place infrastructure for vibrant local communities.

“At the Community Foundation we will use our expertise built up over 21-years of grant-making to work with groups in identifying local need and responding to it.

“During the lifetime of the scheme we will shape and adapt grant allocations to ensure they continue to have positive impact.”



For further information on how to apply, please visit the Community Foundation for Ireland website, www.foundation.ie