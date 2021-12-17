Search

17 Dec 2021

Seeking the children of Tom Pat McGowan, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Betty, Mary and Kathleen

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

The Leitrim Observer recently received a request calling on us to ask our readers for help in finding the children of Tom Pat McGowan, Kinlough.
Jim Lockhart told the paper “My old company solicitor Ronnie Malpas of Hillsborough, County Down was a keen fisherman and is also a superb photographer.
“ He is now in his nineties and is sorting out many of his photographs for those who might follow and have an interest. He has exhibited his work and won awards around Europe for a number of these works.
“When fishing in the Kinlough area he and his colleagues used the services of their boatman, one Paddy Tom McGowan. On one such occasion around 1950 Ronnie photographed Paddy Tom's three daughters Betty, Mary and Kathleen (see picture). He also photographed I think Betty's first communion in Bundoran.
“He would like the photograph of the three girls, aged around 5 to 7 years of age to go to any surviving relatives but has no record of addresses or the like. The photograph in question is superb. We have exhausted any possible avenues to find the family and were wondering if you could do something through your newspaper to locate any surviving family members or close relatives, always assuming that they might still be in the region.”
If you have any information in relation to this family please contact the editor on 071 96 20025 or email editor@leitrimobserver.ie and we will be sure to pass on all relevant information.

