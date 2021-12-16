Walk-in Clinic in Carrick-on-Shannon open until 7.30pm this evening

Booster vacciine
The Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Centre in the Primary Care Centre is staying open until 7.30pm this evening (Thursday 16 December) to offer the following COVID-19 vaccines:
· Booster dose vaccine for people aged 50 and older who have reached an interval of at least 90 days since their second dose vaccine
· Booster dose vaccine for healthcare workers who have reached an interval of at least 90 days since their second dose vaccine
· First dose vaccine for anyone aged 12 or above who hasn’t received a vaccine yet.
· Second dose vaccine for anyone who has reached the interval of 21 days since their first dose.
However, people should not come to the vaccination centre for a booster vaccine if they have had COVID-19 in the past 6 months.
Currently (2.30pm) there is no queue at the Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Centre.
