Search

27 Dec 2021

Traffic offences case put back at Leitrim Court

An Post acknowledge “system's failure” as case dismissed at Manorhamilton District Court

The Glens Centre where Manorhamilton District Court was heard.

Reporter:

Court reporter

A Dublin man, who pleaded guilty to road traffic offences in September, had matters put back for his case to be finalised before Judge Deirdre Gearty in March, at Manorhamilton District Court.
The court heard that the defendant David Smith (43) of Blackhall Court, Dublin had a Probation Report in court.
Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said there were past difficulties, but the report had charted a way forward.
It said he had substance abuse issues and emotional issues as well.
He was of moderate risk of re-offending.
The defendant pleaded guilty to having no insurance and no licence at Tuckmillpark on June 5.
Judge Sandra Murphy said Judge Gearty had already heard this case.
The court heard the defendant had been given 200 hours CSO in lieu of six months in jail The court was told the defendant was not suitable for a CSO.
The judge put the case back to March 15 to be dealt with by Judge Gearty.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media