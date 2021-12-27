Traffic offences case put back at Leitrim Court

The Glens Centre where Manorhamilton District Court was heard.
A Dublin man, who pleaded guilty to road traffic offences in September, had matters put back for his case to be finalised before Judge Deirdre Gearty in March, at Manorhamilton District Court.
The court heard that the defendant David Smith (43) of Blackhall Court, Dublin had a Probation Report in court.
Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said there were past difficulties, but the report had charted a way forward.
It said he had substance abuse issues and emotional issues as well.
He was of moderate risk of re-offending.
The defendant pleaded guilty to having no insurance and no licence at Tuckmillpark on June 5.
Judge Sandra Murphy said Judge Gearty had already heard this case.
The court heard the defendant had been given 200 hours CSO in lieu of six months in jail The court was told the defendant was not suitable for a CSO.
The judge put the case back to March 15 to be dealt with by Judge Gearty.
