Leitrim man fined for speeding

A Drumkeerin man has pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding, at Manorhamilton District Court.
Adrian Christopher Boucher of Cloonagh, Drumkeerin was detected on February 24 at Boggaun Manorhamilton, the court heard.
The defendant was observed driving at a speed of 127 kph in a 100 kph zone.
A Fixed Penalty Notice was issued, but unpaid.
The defendant would incur five additional penalty points but was not in danger of losing his licence.
Defence solicitor Conor Maguire said the defendant initially had issues with the matter but had pleaded guilty once the “red mist” receded.
He was a paramedic and a front- line worker. The court heard he had four previous speeding convictions, the last was 12 years ago.
Judge Sandra Murphy said she would give the defendant a chance, as she fined him €200.
“If he is here again, he is in serious difficulties, pass that on,” she said.
