Search

20 Dec 2021

Are you stressed about Christmas? Some tips to help you out

Are you stressed about Christmas? Some tips to help you out

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Is it even Christmas if you don't feel stressed?!

Concern over buying presents, anxiety over making Christmas special for everyone, worry over the cost of Christmas and stress about getting all the jobs done in time seems to come part and parcel with the festive season.

And while we all expect to feel some stress in the lead up to the big day, a lot of it can be crippling.

If you throw in the lack of sleep, sickeness or other life worries then you have a concoxion which can really affect your mental health during a time when we are bombarded to "be happy" over Christmas.

While a spa day may be out of the question, there are a few things you can do to help your mental health over Christmas.

1. Sleep

Obvious, right? But if you are staying up late socialising, watching a movie or even get jobs done then you are not giving your worn out body what it really needs - rest.

2. Screen free

Look we know it is hard to put down your phone, between taking precious photos and keeping in contact with loved ones as well as providing entertainment. But some screen free time is beneficial, use the time to listen to music, read a book, listen to a book, meditate or just take in the silence. Start with just an hour every day and you can increase the screen free time every day.

3. Exercise

Christmas is for watching TV on the couch, eating and drinking some extra calories and loosening the routine, BUT going for a walk/ run/ cycle is good for your mind as well as for your body. Taking the time out to exercise every day, even for just 30 mins will boost your endorphines and will increase your energy.

18 things about Christmas only people from Leitrim will understand

4. Catch up with friends/ family

Visit friends and family (within Covid restrictions), chat with them on the phone, video call someone across the oceans - stay in contact and catch up with people you have not spoken to in a while - 'tis the season.

5. Indulge traditions

Whether it is watching a favourite Christmas movie, baking something from your childhood, singing Christmas carols, or taking a walk/ drive to see Christmas lights try and keep up some old festive traditions you used to love. Covid restrictions may be hampering some Christmas plans but you can keep the spirit alive. If you live alone, why not buy yourself a present so you can open it up on Christmas Day?

And for those who are finding Christmas tough - it is just a few days and we will all be talking about the new year by December 26!

It's the final weekend before Christmas - what has the weather in store for us?

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media