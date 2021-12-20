Are you stressed about Christmas? Some tips to help you out

Is it even Christmas if you don't feel stressed?!

Concern over buying presents, anxiety over making Christmas special for everyone, worry over the cost of Christmas and stress about getting all the jobs done in time seems to come part and parcel with the festive season.

And while we all expect to feel some stress in the lead up to the big day, a lot of it can be crippling.

If you throw in the lack of sleep, sickeness or other life worries then you have a concoxion which can really affect your mental health during a time when we are bombarded to "be happy" over Christmas.

While a spa day may be out of the question, there are a few things you can do to help your mental health over Christmas.

1. Sleep

Obvious, right? But if you are staying up late socialising, watching a movie or even get jobs done then you are not giving your worn out body what it really needs - rest.

2. Screen free

Look we know it is hard to put down your phone, between taking precious photos and keeping in contact with loved ones as well as providing entertainment. But some screen free time is beneficial, use the time to listen to music, read a book, listen to a book, meditate or just take in the silence. Start with just an hour every day and you can increase the screen free time every day.

3. Exercise

Christmas is for watching TV on the couch, eating and drinking some extra calories and loosening the routine, BUT going for a walk/ run/ cycle is good for your mind as well as for your body. Taking the time out to exercise every day, even for just 30 mins will boost your endorphines and will increase your energy.

4. Catch up with friends/ family

Visit friends and family (within Covid restrictions), chat with them on the phone, video call someone across the oceans - stay in contact and catch up with people you have not spoken to in a while - 'tis the season.

5. Indulge traditions

Whether it is watching a favourite Christmas movie, baking something from your childhood, singing Christmas carols, or taking a walk/ drive to see Christmas lights try and keep up some old festive traditions you used to love. Covid restrictions may be hampering some Christmas plans but you can keep the spirit alive. If you live alone, why not buy yourself a present so you can open it up on Christmas Day?

And for those who are finding Christmas tough - it is just a few days and we will all be talking about the new year by December 26!