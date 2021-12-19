Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal Longford crash

Gardai are appealing for witnesses
A man in his 20s lost his life in the single vehicle collision which occurred at around 12.30am yesterday morning, December 18.
The young longford man was a passenger in a car which was involved in a collision at Coolnahinch on the Cullyfad Road in the early hours.
The driver of the vehicle, also a man in his 20s is currently receiving medical treatment at the midlands regional hospital in Mullingar but his injuries are not believed to bel life threating.
The road was closed for a forensic examination.
Gardai in Longford have appealed for witnesses or those with camera footage to come forward.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.