Leitrim's Pakie McGarty included in RTE tribute video

The late great Pakie McGarty pictured in 2016
Leitrim's Pakie McGarty has been included in a tribute video by RTE of sporting heroes who died this year.
The video titled "Gone but not forgotten" includes sporting greats such as Christy Ring, Jerry Kiernan, Paddy Prendergast, Alan McLoughlin, Brendan Og O Dufaigh and many more.
Gone but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/x9LQiEkY9m— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 18, 2021
