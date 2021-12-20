Longford man killed in road crash named locally
The young man killed in a road crash in Longford in the early hours of Saturday morning, December 18 has been named locally.
Brian McGinnity, of Cartron Big, was pronounced dead at the scene of a road crash on the L1071 Cullyfad Road, just off the N4, which occurred just after midnight on Friday night.
The driver of the car, another man in his 20s, was also hospitalised following the collision, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Gardai in Longford are investigating and are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward or anyone who may have dash cam footage.
