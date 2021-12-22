Watch: Leitrim mummers are out for Chrtistmas!

Mummers are out in Leitrim until December 31
The Mummers are out across Leitrim until 31st December as part of Here Comes I Jack Straw.
"Room room, gallant boys, give us room to rhyme,
And act our activities for this is Christmas time.
We’ll act the young, we’ll act the age,
We’ll act the likes never seen on stage.
We’ll dance within, we’ll dance without,
We’ll dance your house all round about."
Thanks to Leitrim County Council & Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for making it possible as part of the Local Live Performance Scheme.
