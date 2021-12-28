Renewed call for urgent domestic refuge centre for Cavan

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan and Monaghan, Brendan Smith, while welcoming the relaunch of a national awareness campaign on domestic abuse, has reiterated his call for the urgent establishment of a refuge centre for victims of domestic abuse in counties Cavan and Monaghan.

Deputy Brendan Smith commented, “I am pleased to see the ‘Still Here’ awareness campaign has been relaunched. This campaign informs and reassures people that supports and services continue to be available to those at risk or experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence. This message is particularly important over the Christmas period, when reports of domestic abuse can escalate.”

The Cavan and Monaghan TD added: “Given the relaunch of this campaign, I am also calling once again forthe immediate provision of a domestic refuge centre for Cavan/Monaghan as a matter of real urgency. Unfortunately, as in other parts of the country, there are too many people in need of this vital service in our region.”

The Minister for Justice has restarted the TV, radio and social media elements of the ‘Still Here’ campaign to remind people of the Still Here message and to reach as wide an audience as possible.

Since the start of the pandemic, and in recognition of the added vulnerability of victims of domestic abuse, An Garda Síochána has attached the highest priority to domestic abuse incidents including through ‘Operation Faoiseamh’.

This is an ongoing initiative designed to ensure victims of domestic abuse are supported and protected. There also continues to be a particular focus on arresting and bringing before the courts those offenders who have breached domestic violence legislation, in particular Court Orders obtained under the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act 2018.

The Courts Service continue to prioritise domestic abuse cases, including access for anyone requiring emergency orders. Anyone seeking information should contact their local court office for more information or visitwww.courts.ie/domestic- abuse for contact details and information about various applications that victims of domestic abuse can apply for.

The Legal Aid Board also continues to prioritise domestic abuse cases and all law centres will be open or contactable on the working days over Christmas. Anyone in need of legal advice service should contact their local centre, with more information onwww.legalaidboard.ie

The campaign - which started with two weeks of intensive TV, radio and social media adverts - has continued on the Department’s social media platforms throughout the pandemic.

Information on services and supports for victims is available on the campaign websitewww.stillhere.ie