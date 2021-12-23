Breaking news: Discovery of two male bodies in Letterkenny

Gardai are at the scene
Gardaí in Letterkenny are currently at scene in relation to the discovery of two male bodies at a house in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal today, Thursday, 23rd December.
The services of the State Pathologist have been requested and the scene is currently preserved. The Technical bureau have also been notified. Both bodies remain at the scene, at this time.
Investigations are ongoing.
