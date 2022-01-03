Made in Ireland exhibition features craft makers from Leitrim

Caroline Madden, glass artist, is part of the exhibit
Two Leitrim crafters are part of the Made in Ireland exhibition in the Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s National Design & Craft Gallery in Kilkenny.
Woodturner Max Brosi who produces functional wood items and furniture and glass artist Caroline Madden who has taught her craft internationally are both part of the exhibition which chose just 100 makers across Ireland.
Woodturner Max Brosi shows his craft in the national show
It is a true and enriching representation of the fabric of the Irish craft and design sector, incorporating the work of over 100 makers from all regions of Ireland and Northern Ireland. The exhibition which launched n November, was borne out of a proposal made by the project team to the Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) biennial call for exhibitions.
A full list of exhibitors can be viewed on www.ndcg.ie the exhibition will continue until the end of January.
