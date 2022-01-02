Search

02 Jan 2022

What are extra social welfare benefits and can I get them?

Citizens Information

More people will qualify as carers due to means test changes in Social Welfare Bill

Reporter:

news reporter

Question:

What are extra social welfare benefits? 

Answer:

If you get a weekly social welfare payment, you may be able to get extra benefits. The benefits you qualify for depend on your personal circumstances. You get some extra benefits because of your age, or because you are getting a certain social welfare payment or you have passed a means-test. In a means test the Department of Social Protection examines your income. To pass a means test, your income must be below a certain amount.  

Some common extra benefits are: 

Fuel Allowance  

This weekly payment paid during the winter months to people getting long-term social welfare payments helps you with the cost of heating your home. 

Household Benefits Package  

This monthly payment helps with household bills such as electricity or gas and your TV licence. It is paid to everyone over 70 and to some people under that age.

Free Travel Scheme  

If you are 66 or over, you do not have to pay for public transport. Some people under 66 can qualify too.  

Living Alone Increase  

If you are over 66, getting a State or Widow’s pension and you live alone, you can get an increase in your social welfare payment. Some people under 66 also qualify.

Telephone Support Allowance  

If you get the Living Alone Increase and Fuel Allowance, you may get this allowance.

Island Increase 

If you live on a specified island off the coast of Ireland, you may get an increase in your social welfare payment. 

Find out more about extra social welfare benefits on citizensinformation.ie: https://bit.ly/3n2KTaJ  

Know Your Rights has been compiled by North Connaught & Ulster Citizens Information Service which provides a free and confidential service to the public. Carrick on Shannon Centre, Old Dublin Road, Carrick on Shannon, Phone 0818 07 5670; Manorhamilton Centre, Main Street, Phone 0818 07 5710. Information is also available online at citizensinformation.ie and from the Citizens Information Phone Service. 0818 07 4000. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media