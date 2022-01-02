What are extra social welfare benefits and can I get them?

Question:

What are extra social welfare benefits?

Answer:

If you get a weekly social welfare payment, you may be able to get extra benefits. The benefits you qualify for depend on your personal circumstances. You get some extra benefits because of your age, or because you are getting a certain social welfare payment or you have passed a means-test. In a means test the Department of Social Protection examines your income. To pass a means test, your income must be below a certain amount.

Some common extra benefits are:

Fuel Allowance

This weekly payment paid during the winter months to people getting long-term social welfare payments helps you with the cost of heating your home.

Household Benefits Package

This monthly payment helps with household bills such as electricity or gas and your TV licence. It is paid to everyone over 70 and to some people under that age.

Free Travel Scheme

If you are 66 or over, you do not have to pay for public transport. Some people under 66 can qualify too.

Living Alone Increase

If you are over 66, getting a State or Widow’s pension and you live alone, you can get an increase in your social welfare payment. Some people under 66 also qualify.

Telephone Support Allowance

If you get the Living Alone Increase and Fuel Allowance, you may get this allowance.

Island Increase

If you live on a specified island off the coast of Ireland, you may get an increase in your social welfare payment.

Find out more about extra social welfare benefits on citizensinformation.ie: https://bit.ly/3n2KTaJ

Know Your Rights has been compiled by North Connaught & Ulster Citizens Information Service which provides a free and confidential service to the public. Carrick on Shannon Centre, Old Dublin Road, Carrick on Shannon, Phone 0818 07 5670; Manorhamilton Centre, Main Street, Phone 0818 07 5710. Information is also available online at citizensinformation.ie and from the Citizens Information Phone Service. 0818 07 4000.