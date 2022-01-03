Clarification on issue of documentation for Local Improvement Schemes

Cllr Padraig Fallon asked the Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting what is the position regarding the Local Improvement Scheme where all required documentation for current review cannot be gathered, where a beneficiary named on application is away, for example, in hospital.

The Council’s Roads Office, in reply, stated it has written to all applicants currently on the LIS waiting list requesting that they submit specific documentation to verify the eligibility of their LIS application, and also to ensure that applications are up to date in terms of beneficiaries, etc.

“We are taking this proactive approach to ensure that there will be no delay in processing applications when funding comes available. If anybody is having any difficulty with submitting the requested documentation, they should contact the Roads Office where every assistance will be provided to them to enable them to verify their eligibility and that of the application,” the reply noted.

“Each application will be processed on a case-by-case basis and no application will be removed from the list, (unless it is deemed ineligible), where we have been notified of the particular circumstances and assured that the required documentation will be submitted at a later date.

“However, works cannot be carried out until all documentation is received and application deemed eligible,” the reply concluded.