Leitrim area deaths - Sunday, January 2

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Rev. Father Kilian Mitchell O. Praem - Cavan / Leitrim



Rev. Father Kilian Mitchell O. Praem, Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet and formerly of the Norbertine order Kilnacrott and Lisanover, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan on Friday, December 31st (peacefully) surrounded by his family and staff of Oakview Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Mary-Anne and Joseph, sisters; Mary, Rita and Annie. Deeply regretted by his fellow brothers of the Norbertine Order, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and former parishioners. Requiescat In Pace.

Reposing at Holy Trinity House, Lismacanican, Mountnugent on Sunday (2nd) from 2pm to 4pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, Ballyconnell arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols at all times please. Funeral will travel via Oakview Nursing Home and Lisanover to St. Patrick's Church. Messages of sympathy can be left in the online condolence book on this page. Link to Livestream of Funeral Mass https://vimeo.com/661613005

Sean Curneen - Glencar, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Curneen, Drumdillure, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, on Friday the 31st of December 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret Curneen. Sean will be sadly missed by his brothers Gerard, Ned and Hugh, his sister Mary, sister-in-law Bridie and all his nieces and nephews as well as his extended family and many friends. Removal to St. Osnat’s Church Glencar on Sunday evening the 2nd of January to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Diffreen Cemetery, Glencar. Please adhere to all social distancing guidelines with regard to handshaking and the wearing of masks.

James Maguire - Arva, Co Cavan

James Maguire, Chapel Road, Arva, Co. Cavan, on December 30th, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Enda, Seamus, Gráinne Murphy and Aoife, Son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Sharon and Aoife’s partner Adam, adored grandchildren Emma, Leah, Jake, Grace, brother Vincent and his sisters Helen Clarke, Alice Donohoe, Tess Maguire and Ann McDonald (England), his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to Sacred Heart Church, Arva, arriving for 11 am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery.

Felix McGovern - Glangevlin, Co Cavan

Felix McGovern, Curraghglass, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan.Peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by his parents Terence and Mary, his sisters Vera, Annie and Josie. Deeply regretted by his sister Margaret (USA), his brother Tommy (Bristol), nieces, nephews, relations, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Monday, 3rd January 2022, in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin at 11am, with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Felix's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/4p0PGoS70ZU

May they all Rest in Peace