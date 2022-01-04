Search

04 Jan 2022

Decision by CE Supervisors to vote in favour of proposals is welcomed

Local TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan has welcomed the decision by Community Employment (CE) supervisors and assistant supervisors to vote in favour of proposals by government to resolve a long running issue arising from a Labour Court recommendation on pension provision. 

The settlement, agreed with unions SIPTU and Fórsa, will benefit over 2,200 people employed by CE schemes going back to 2008.

Minister Feighan has acknowledged that he has received many delegations and representations from representatives of CE supervisors over the last number of years.

Under the terms of this settlement, on reaching retirement age, CE supervisors and assistant supervisors will receive a once off ex-gratia payment in respect of time employed by CE schemes since 2008.

People who retired since 2008 will be able to apply for payments immediately when the scheme is in place next year. 

These payments will be administered by the Department of Social Protection.

Frank Feighan welcomed the work in getting these matters resolved in particular by the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien TD. 

In conclusion, Minister Feighan stated that,

“CE Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors play a vital role in communities across the country. I am very pleased that resolution has been reached on what has been a long running issue. 

“The Community Employment model has delivered great work by local CE schemes across the country, particularly in counties like Sligo and Leitrim.

£In conclusion can I also welcome a range of long-awaited reforms to CE which was announced by Minister Humphreys which many scheme employers and supervisors were pressing for. Reaching this agreement today on an issue which dates to 2008 further demonstrates Minister Humphreys absolute commitment to supporting CE schemes and the important services they provide to local communities and to long term unemployed people throughout the country.” 

